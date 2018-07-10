    ×

    6. Minnesota

    The North Star State has world-class education and great quality of life. But costs can be high.

    A research technician prepares human cell samples for vaccine studies in the vaccine research laboratory at the Mayo Clinic medical center in Rochester, Minnesota.
    Ariana Lindquist | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 253 16 16 B+
    Infrastructure 255 6 10 A-
    Cost of Doing Business 131 38 36 D+
    Economy 180 18 6 B-
    Quality of Life 252 3 3 A+
    Technology & Innovation 167 5 5 A
    Education 148 5 2 A-
    Business Friendliness 72 28 33 (Tie) C
    Access to Capital 68 17 16 B-
    Cost of Living 22 29 31 C-
    Overall 1548 6 3 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Mark Dayton, Democrat

    Population: 5,576,606

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 9.85 percent

    Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

