6. Minnesota

Economic Profile
Governor: Mark Dayton, Democrat
Population: 5,576,606
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9.8 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 9.85 percent
Gasoline tax: 28.60 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence