    45. Rhode Island (Tie)

    The Ocean State features a great workforce, but it is still inundated with infrastructure woes.

    A statue of Mr. Potato Head greets visitors to the corporate headquarters of toymaker Hasbro Inc. in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
    Michael Springer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    2018 Rank
    Workforce 254 15 27 B+
    Infrastructure 100 50 50 F
    Cost of Doing Business 105 44 43 (Tie) D-
    Economy 144 28 29 (Tie) C
    Quality of Life 148 27 31 (Tie) D+
    Technology & Innovation 100 33 34 D+
    Education 103 25 20 (Tie) C
    Business Friendliness 54 38 37 (Tie) D+
    Access to Capital 19 43 44 (Tie) F
    Cost of Living 9 42 42 F
    Overall 1036 45 45 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat

    Population: 1,059,639

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.99 percent

    Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

