45. Rhode Island (Tie)

Economic Profile
Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat
Population: 1,059,639
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.4 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.0 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5.99 percent
Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence