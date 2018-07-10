    ×

    15. Ohio

    The Buckeye State offers great infrastructure and low costs. But quality of life falls at the other end of the spectrum.

    An employee pours molten steel into a casting for a church bell at the Verdin Corp. production facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.
    Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    1018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 234 25 31 B-
    Infrastructure 261 4 5 A-
    Cost of Doing Business 228 13 22 (Tie) A
    Economy 153 24 17 C
    Quality of Life 128 35 40 D-
    Technology & Innovation 137 16 15 B
    Education 124 15 15 (Tie) B
    Business Friendliness 57 37 37 (Tie) D+
    Access to Capital 75 14 14 B+
    Cost of Living 37 14 18 B+
    Overall 1434 15 16 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Kasich, Republican

    Population: 11,658,609

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.997 percent

    Gasoline tax: 28.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

