    20. Arizona (Tie)

    A surge of workers and a construction boom are closing the gap in the Grand Canyon State, but schools are still struggling.

    An industrial dump truck transports a load of rocks at the Asarco LLC Ray Operations copper mine in Kearny, Arizona.
    Joshua Lott | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 285 8 7 (Tie) A
    Infrastructure 226 16 14 (Tie) B
    Cost of Doing Business 127 39 37 D+
    Economy 219 10 19 A-
    Quality of Life 126 36 31 (Tie) D-
    Technology & Innovation 123 23 24 C+
    Education 46 48 49 F
    Business Friendliness 105 11 14 B
    Access to Capital 62 20 18 (Tie) B-
    Cost of Living 31 20 25 B-
    Overall 1350 20 26 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

    Population: 7,016,270

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4.9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.54 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

