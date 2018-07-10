25. California

Economic Profile
Governor: Jerry Brown, Democrat
Population: 39,536,653
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.2
Top corporate tax rate: 8.84 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 12.3 percent
Gasoline tax: 41.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple
