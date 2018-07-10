    ×

    25. California

    The Golden State sets the standard for technology and innovation, but affordability is a key concern.

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 261 12 10 B+
    Infrastructure 203 24 22 C+
    Cost of Doing Business 74 48 49 F
    Economy 216 11 22 (Tie) A-
    Quality of Life 183 21 21 C
    Technology & Innovation 181 1 2 A+
    Education 89 32 28 D+
    Business Friendliness 8 50 50 F
    Access to Capital 100 1 1 A+
    Cost of Living 2 49 48 F
    Overall 1317 25 28 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jerry Brown, Democrat

    Population: 39,536,653

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.2

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.84 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 12.3 percent

    Gasoline tax: 41.70 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable

    Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

