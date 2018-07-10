7. Georgia

Economic Profile
Governor: Nathan Deal, Republican
Population: 10,429,379
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent
Gasoline tax: 31.59 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company
