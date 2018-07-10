    ×

    7. Georgia

    The Peach State workforce excels and taxes are low, but costs are high.

    A graphic artist paints a Coca-Cola billboard.
    James L. Amos | Corbis | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 296 4 3 A+
    Infrastructure 263 3 4 A
    Cost of Doing Business 155 36 26 (Tie) C
    Economy 251 2 1 A+
    Quality of Life 138 32 28 (Tie) D
    Technology & Innovation 126 21 23 C+
    Education 96 29 33 C-
    Business Friendliness 84 21 19 C+
    Access to Capital 83 8 9 (Tie) A-
    Cost of Living 42 9 14 A-
    Overall 1534 8 2 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Nathan Deal, Republican

    Population: 10,429,379

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 31.59 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

