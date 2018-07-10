    ×

    23. Missouri

    The Show Me State exhibits low costs. But there are signs of stress, with high crime and poor health.

    Whitney Curtis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Bottles of Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light, Budweiser and Budweiser Select and InBev NV's Bass, Stella Artois, and Hoegarden are arranged for a photograph at the Van Goghz Martini Bar & Bistro in St. Louis, Missouri.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 188 41 43 C-
    Infrastructure 238 11 11 B+
    Cost of Doing Business 241 8 17 A+
    Economy 151 25 18 C
    Quality of Life 101 45 46 F
    Technology & Innovation 125 22 22 C+
    Education 121 18 15 (Tie) B-
    Business Friendliness 73 27 23 C
    Access to Capital 61 22 20 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Living 45 6 11 A
    Overall 1344 23 22 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

    Population: 6,113,532

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 17.35 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

