    ×

    44. Louisiana

    The Pelican State offers low costs; but high crime, poor health care, and substandard education are headwinds.

    Jane Fontenot of Fontenot's Cajun Seafood passes out Mardi Gras beeds to customers for there support during the 75th Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City, Louisiana.
    Sean Gardner | Getty Images
    Jane Fontenot of Fontenot's Cajun Seafood passes out Mardi Gras beeds to customers for there support during the 75th Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City, Louisiana.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 201 35 28 (Tie) C
    Infrastructure 177 38 39 C-
    Cost of Doing Business 243 7 4 (Tie) A+
    Economy 123 40 49 D+
    Quality of Life 82 49 49 F
    Technology & Innovation 61 44 47 F
    Education 55 46 48 F
    Business Friendliness 46 41 40 D
    Access to Capital 44 27 31 C-
    Cost of Living 34 17 20 B
    Overall 1066 44 44 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

    Population: 4,684,333

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, negative/AA-, negative

    Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports