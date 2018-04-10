For the second year in a row, Austin, Texas has been named the best place to live in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report just released its third annual ranking of America's 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.

"Relocating to a new part of the country is a common occurrence for millennials, who have largely emerged in the professional world ready to move for the right job, regardless of where it takes them," U.S. News & World Report real estate editor Devon Thorsby tells CNBC Make It.

Research shows that where you live can have a great impact on your health, well-being and overall happiness, all of which millennials are now taking into consideration as they take better care of their health.

"As more millennials are starting families and thinking about their careers with a more long-term scope, their choice of where to settle down brings more factors into the mix than before," Thorsby says.