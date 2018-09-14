McDonald's employees will strike to bring attention to sexual harassment

In March, McDonald's turned its golden arches upside-down for International Women's Day. "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed," said spokesperson Lauren Altmin at the time.

But in May, 10 women and girls filed claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging that McDonald's had ignored their complaints about various forms of sexual harassment while working for McDonald's, including groping, propositions for sex, lewd comments and retaliation for reporting harassment.

According to the National Women's Law Center, a 15-year-old cashier in St. Louis alleges that an older male employee said "You have a nice body. Have you ever had white chocolate inside you?" When the girl reported the incident to her manager, she was reportedly told, "You will never win that battle."

One Chicago worker claims that she was asked by her manager if she wanted to see his penis. He later asked "how many penises she could take." After reporting the incident, the woman says, she was fired.

Workers feel that not enough has been done to address issues like these since the claims were filed. And so on September 18th, workers from 10 cities across the country — Chicago, Durham, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Orlando, San Francisco and St. Louis — will strike.

The walkout, which is set to take place at lunchtime, was voted on and approved by "women's committees" organized by McDonald's workers across the country, according to the Associated Press.