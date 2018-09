The lot is 256.9 acres, and features rock bluffs, over 30 caves, creeks and natural woods, as well as wildlife like bears, turkey and deer.

Exteriors of the lodge include a covered porch, patio, pond, balcony, barn and stable.

Currently, the Beckham Creek Cave is also operating as a vacation rental home, with rates starting at $1,200 per night. The website states it has accommodations for eight and the home can sleep up to 16 if some guests bring their own sleeping gear.