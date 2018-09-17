Your inbox-zero obsession might be killing your relationship

Obsessed with "inbox zero"? You're not alone. In an age of 24/7 connectivity, most office folk spend hours on email every day. In fact, millennials have admitted in surveys they check their email while they walk, talk, workout, socialize and while they sit in bed. Some even admit they check their email while in the bathroom.

This obsession could be harming their health and killing their relationships, according to a recently published study in Academy of Management Proceedings.

Researchers surveyed 142 full-time employees and their partners about their companies' expectations regarding electronic communications. They were also asked questions about their health, wellness and relationships.

The study found that people who felt an obligation to check professional emails outside of standard work hours had higher levels of anxiety and lower levels of well-being. Worse still, their partners also suffered from the detrimental "spillover effect." They reported increased levels of stress related to their spouse's use of work emails, poor overall health, poor sleep quality and decreased marital satisfaction.

These findings held true regardless of how much time the individual actually spent checking work emails. This suggests that simply feeling like you're expected to respond to emails can take a toll on your mental state and relationship.

For people in strong, committed relationships, this can be a Catch-22. After all, research indicates that people with supportive spouses are more likely to take on big, rewarding challenges. While taking on the world can lead to personal growth and improved well-being, it could also lead to spill-over stress for those supportive partners.