Millennials value work-life balance more than health benefits or their own career advancement. And yet some spend more than a fourth of their waking hours checking email, more than any generation surveyed.

As it turns out, even Millennials think that's a problem.

Adobe's fourth annual Consumer Email Survey report polled more than 1,000 white-collar workers of all age groups older than 18. The results highlight an enduring obsession with email among those in their 20s and 30s and a divide between how workers of different age groups communicate.

According to the survey, workers between ages 25 and 34 spend 6.4 hours a day checking their email, with more than a third checking their work mail before they even get out of bed.

By comparison, those 35 and older spent roughly 5 hours a day on personal and work emails. Half of the people in this older group won't check their work email until they get into the office.

While both numbers seem high, those 34 and younger seemed especially focused on email, using it instead of tools like chat or text. They were more likely to check their mail in nearly every situation: while working out, talking on the phone and while out to eat with others. Younger workers were also most likely to say they check their emails while walking or while in the bathroom.