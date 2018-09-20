Here's how much money people in their 40s have in their 401(k)s

By the time you're in your 40s, you're entering your peak earning years and could be more than halfway to retirement. How prepared are Americans that age for their golden years?

CNBC Make It turned to Fidelity, the nation's largest retirement-plan provider, for the numbers.

As of the second quarter of 2018, Americans between 40 and 49 years old had an average 401(k) balance of $103,500 and were contributing 8.4 percent of their paychecks. Fidelity also found that employers were matching, on average, 4.6 percent, which put the total savings rate for forty-somethings at 13 percent.

Note that these numbers apply only to those who have, and are using, these retirement accounts: As GOBankingRates found in a 2017 report, a staggering 38 percent of young Gen Xers (ages 35 to 44) have $0 saved.