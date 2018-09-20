Studying abroad has benefits for college students, like seeing the world and heightening cultural awareness. And now there's another reason to make the jaunt — you may have an advantage in the job market. Hiring managers like candidates who have studied abroad, according to a new study conducted by Hostelworld, the largest online hostel-booking platform.

The "Employability and Study Abroad" survey revealed over a third (41 percent) of employers surveyed would consider offering a higher salary to a job candidate who has studied abroad. Nearly a third (29 percent) of employers surveyed consider whether a student has studied abroad when hiring graduates and nearly a quarter (23 percent) said they are more likely to hire a recent graduate that has lived or traveled abroad over another candidate with equal academic qualifications.

For the survey completed in August, Hostelworld talked to 1,006 people in the U.S. who make hiring decisions.

The survey yielded insight on the best places to study abroad, and employers surveyed ranked Hong Kong, London, Paris, Mexico and Berlin as the top five places voted among hiring personnel. As many Americans work with businesses in China, Europe and Mexico, former study abroad students can utilize the cultural and business knowledge they acquired during their time abroad, according to Hostelworld.

These are the top five places to study abroad.