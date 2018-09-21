Americans think 22 is the ideal age to get a credit card—but money experts disagree

The right age to apply for your first credit card is whenever you can handle it responsibly. Many Americans think that age is 22. But according to a recent survey from financial website Bankrate, which polled 10 certified financial planners from different parts of the country, that's actually not soon enough: 19 is a smarter age at which to start building your credit history.

"I think 22 is a little late," Dana Twight, a certified financial planner in Seattle, tells Bankrate. "I think you want to help your kids, or your independent kids, and support them in opening a card when they're young enough to benefit from a parental safety net, if that's possible."

That's because a credit score, which can range from 300 to 850, is an important measure of your financial health that signifies your trustworthiness to financial institutions. A good score can help determine how easy, or how expensive, it will be for you to rent an apartment or buy a home.

So, "the sooner you start building credit," concludes Bankrate, "the better."