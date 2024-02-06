Why this self-made millionaire never touches her debit card—it's 'in a drawer'

Many aspects of Tori Dunlap's life have changed since she saved $100,000 by the time she turned 25. She quit her corporate job and built Her First $100k, which is now a multi-million dollar business aimed at helping other women take control of their finances. She also launched a chart-topping financial podcast and wrote a New York Times bestseller, "Financial Feminist." However, one thing has remained consistent: Dunlap's dislike of debit cards. "I only use a credit card. I have a debit card and it's in a drawer in my kitchen," the 29-year-old tells CNBC Make It. The personal finance educator is aware that credit card debt can be a slippery slope if you're not careful. She makes sure to pay her credit card bills in full and on time each month to avoid costly interest charges. Still, responsibly using credit this way comes with three key benefits, she says.

1. She racks up rewards

One of Dunlap's favorite perks of only using credit cards for payment is rewards points. It's her "hack" for getting luxury experiences "basically for free," she says. "I literally flew business class from Seattle to Paris non-stop, in the lie-down flat seats, and I did it for free using credit card points last year," she says. She has also stayed at expensive luxury hotels using points. While you shouldn't go into credit card debt in pursuit of points, using your credit card to buy items you were already planning to purchase, such as groceries or gas, can be an easy way to earn rewards. And, as Dunlap mentioned, rewards programs allow you to trade in your points for everything from airline miles to hotel stays to cash back.

2. It boosts her credit score

Consistently using your credit card and paying off your bills on time can help boost your credit score, Dunlap says. Since your payment history accounts for 35% of how your credit score is calculated, making on-time payments "benefits your credit score more than any other single factor," according to Experian. On top of that, how much of your available credit you're using accounts for 30% of your credit score, so routinely keeping your balance low can also help increase your score.

3. It protects against unauthorized purchases

Another benefit Dunlap enjoys is the fraud protection that come with most credit cards. "If somebody gets ahold of my credit card number, I can cancel it immediately and I can get refunded on all of the charges they may have made," she says. You're only liable for up to $50 worth of unauthorized charges made on your credit card if you report it as lost or stolen, according to federal law. On the other hand, if a thief gets the PIN number for your debit card and drains your checking account, it can be harder to get those funds back.

How to decide if only using credit cards may work for you