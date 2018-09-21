Amazon and Apple were the first and second publicly listed U.S. companies to reach a $1 trillion market cap. Apple hit that milestone in August, and then Amazon did in early September.

If you invested in either 10 years ago, that decision would have certainly paid off. But which would have made you richer?

The winner is Amazon.

According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment in Amazon in September 2008 would be worth more than $23,890 as of Friday morning, or more than 22 times as much, including price appreciation and dividends reinvested.

If you put $1,000 in Apple at the same time, your investment would be worth $12,299 now, or more than 11 times as much. While impressive, that's $11,591 less than Amazon.

CNBC: Amazon vs. Apple Stock, September 2008 to September 2018.

While Amazon and Apple's stock have performed well over the last decade, any individual stock can over- or underperform and past returns do not predict future results. That's perhaps why Warren Buffett, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, opted not to invest in Amazon when he had the chance, saying didn't fully appreciate the value of tech stocks.

These days, expert investors are generally bullish about both companies, which continue to innovate at a rapid pace. Amazon recently announced 15 new Alexa-enabled products, including a microwave that can operate on voice commands and a wall clock that can set timers and other time-based tasks. And Apple recently unveiled new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch.