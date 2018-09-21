Anthony Bourdain's $3.7 million Manhattan apartment is for sale 

The Upper East Side, Manhattan apartment owned by the late Anthony Bourdain and his wife Ottavia Busia is on sale for $3.7 million. The couple purchased the apartment in January 2014 for $3.35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bourdain, a celebrated chef and TV star, died on June 8.

The 2,250-square-foot apartment is located at Carnegie Hill Tower at 40 East 94th Street, a block from Central Park. The building comes with a full-time doorman, a garage and a gym.

Take a look.

The $3.7 million apartment has a flexible layout and is currently configured as a four-bedroom unit, with a fifth bedroom or library that could be combined with the adjoining living room.