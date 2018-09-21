VISIT CNBC.COM

Anthony Bourdain's $3.7 million Manhattan apartment is for sale 

Paulo Fridman | Getty Images

The Upper East Side, Manhattan apartment owned by the late Anthony Bourdain and his wife Ottavia Busia is on sale for $3.7 million. The couple purchased the apartment in January 2014 for $3.35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bourdain, a celebrated chef and TV star, died on June 8.

The 2,250-square-foot apartment is located at Carnegie Hill Tower at 40 East 94th Street, a block from Central Park. The building comes with a full-time doorman, a garage and a gym.

Take a look.

The $3.7 million apartment has a flexible layout and is currently configured as a four-bedroom unit, with a fifth bedroom or library that could be combined with the adjoining living room.

Stribling & Associates 
Bamboo hardwood floors and oversized windows

The late chef's open gourmet kitchen is equipped with a subzero fridge, Miele dishwasher and microwave and a six-burner, double-oven Wolf range.

Stribling & Associates 
Kitchen

Over-sized windows overlook a garden courtyard, according to the listing.

The recently renovated apartment also has custom cabinetry, Italian marble bathrooms — one with an imported Japanese tub — a Miele washer/dryer, large closets and bamboo hardwood floors.

Stribling & Associates 
Flexible living room area

Anthony Bourdain: Find the best places to eat by 'provoking nerd fury’   

