Judge Judy buys a $9 million Newport, R.I., mansion — take a look inside

CBS | Getty Images

Judge Judy Sheindlin, star of "Judge Judy" on CBS and one of the highest-paid stars on daytime TV, reportedly raking in $47 million a year, bought a $9 million mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sheindlin grabbed the mansion at a $3.5 million discount: The home, known as the Bird House Estate, named by former owner and late Campbell Soup heiress Dorrance Hill Hamilton, was going for $12.5 million last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It's the most expensive home sold in Rhode Island in 2018.

Take a look inside.

The 9,719-square-foot home with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms sits on nearly 4 acres atop the highest point in Newport.

It has a two-story entrance hall and living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and fine wood paneling.

There is an eat-in, gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook, as well as a formal dining room, library and covered porch with a swing facing the ocean.

