Judge Judy buys a $9 million Newport, R.I., mansion — take a look inside

Judge Judy Sheindlin, star of "Judge Judy" on CBS and one of the highest-paid stars on daytime TV, reportedly raking in $47 million a year, bought a $9 million mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sheindlin grabbed the mansion at a $3.5 million discount: The home, known as the Bird House Estate, named by former owner and late Campbell Soup heiress Dorrance Hill Hamilton, was going for $12.5 million last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It's the most expensive home sold in Rhode Island in 2018.