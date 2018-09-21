Going to college is a serious investment. Over 44 million Americans collectively hold nearly $1.5 trillion in student debt because they know that earning a college degree is crucial in getting ahead in the modern economy.

But it can be difficult to estimate the return on this investment, especially since the hottest jobs of tomorrow may not exist yet. Fortunately, there are resources that students can refer to that indicate what majors are paying off right now.

Salary comparison site PayScale recently surveyed 2.3 million graduates from over 2,700 colleges across the country. What they found is that students who studied a very specific list of majors had the highest median earnings within the first five years of their careers and 10 years into their careers. Computer science, surprisingly, did not make the cut.

Here are the 10 highest-paying college majors right now: