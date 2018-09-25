The stars of NBC's 'New Amsterdam' reveal their first jobs   

NBC's new medical drama "New Amsterdam," follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he tries to revamp a fictitious hospital. The show, based on the book "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" by Eric Manheimer, features a genius doctor with a heart of gold.

It's the type of opportunity actors dream about. But it's also a success that didn't happen overnight.

Before the stars of this new show were TV doctors, they were real life garbage men, waiters and ticket-takers. CNBC Make It caught up with the show's stars ahead of its premiere Tuesday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. We talked to Ryan Eggold, who plays Goodwin, and his co-stars, Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims, about their first jobs and how those jobs shaped them.