Melinda Gates: #MeToo progress has been 'spotty,' but there are reasons to be optimistic

Corporate America may be facing a reckoning in the wake of allegations against powerful men, but progress so far has been "spotty" according to Melinda Gates.

The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation shared her reflections in an interview with Squawk Box anchor Becky Quick on Tuesday. "I think there will continue to be a pushback where people will try to roll back [the movement's] progress," says Gates.

Gates emphasized that the #MeToo movement has gained traction in part thanks to millennials, and that with a "cacophony of voices" speaking out about equality, there's reason to be optimistic about the future. "This younger generation is about bringing all women forward," she says. "There's a lot of guilt for women over 60. They say, 'I made it, I assimilated, but I'm one of one.'"

"I think everybody sees, we need to get better across society government, corporations, founding businesses," she says.