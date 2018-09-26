This map shows where people are having the hardest time paying off student loans

Americans are accumulating more debt, particularly around student loans, but borrowers in some states are struggling more than others to pay back these loans on time.

Overall, about 44.7 million people have student loans in the U.S. — that adds up to $1.5 trillion in debt and breaks down to roughly $32,731 per person. But while studies show those with a college degree have higher earning potential, this type of debt has the highest delinquency rate in the country, ahead of credit cards, auto loans and mortgages: 9.23 percent.

Delinquency rates vary considerably by state, though. To find out which states had the highest and lowest delinquency levels, finance site Credit Sesame used data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's report State Level Household Debt Statistics. The delinquency rate is based on the share of loans that are over 90 days overdue.