These are the highest-paying jobs in every state

Job-seekers are often told that to earn more, they may need to contemplate a move.

Salaries can vary significantly depending on where in the U.S. you work. But it turns out that the jobs that pay the most tend to be pretty similar nationwide.

Research from personal finance site GOBankingRates highlights that top medical jobs pay well — roles like surgeon, anesthesiologist and pediatrician — pay top-dollar across the country. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs in every state.

A striking number of these top-paying jobs are in the medical and dental fields. Those who wish to qualify for most of these roles will be required to complete four years of medical school, as well as a residency or fellowship. In total, this can cost roughly $207,000 if you attend a public school. But GOBankingRates personal finance writer Joel Anderson says it's important to note that the money and time you invest in your education will pay off. Each of the positions on this list offers an average annual salary of $230,000 or more.

"Once you go through all of that, a mountain of student debt may come," Anderson tells CNBC Make It. "But, the high income you will earn will help you to chip away at that debt and help you to start saving for a healthy retirement for you and your family."

To which job offers the highest paycheck in your state, check the list below: