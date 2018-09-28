VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the highest-paying jobs in every state

Job-seekers are often told that to earn more, they may need to contemplate a move.

Salaries can vary significantly depending on where in the U.S. you work. But it turns out that the jobs that pay the most tend to be pretty similar nationwide.

Research from personal finance site GOBankingRates highlights that top medical jobs pay well — roles like surgeon, anesthesiologist and pediatrician — pay top-dollar across the country. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs in every state.

A striking number of these top-paying jobs are in the medical and dental fields. Those who wish to qualify for most of these roles will be required to complete four years of medical school, as well as a residency or fellowship. In total, this can cost roughly $207,000 if you attend a public school. But GOBankingRates personal finance writer Joel Anderson says it's important to note that the money and time you invest in your education will pay off. Each of the positions on this list offers an average annual salary of $230,000 or more.

"Once you go through all of that, a mountain of student debt may come," Anderson tells CNBC Make It. "But, the high income you will earn will help you to chip away at that debt and help you to start saving for a healthy retirement for you and your family."

To which job offers the highest paycheck in your state, check the list below:

1. Alabama: Orthodontist

Average hourly wage: $139.30

Average yearly wage: $289,740

2. Florida: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $138.68

Average yearly wage: $288,450

3. Maine: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $138.00

Average yearly wage: $287,030

4. Delaware: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $137.69

Average yearly wage: $286,400

5. North Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wage: $137.62

Average yearly wage: $286,250

6. South Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wage: $137.44

Average yearly wage: $285,880

7. Louisiana: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wage: $136.76

Average yearly wage: $284,510

8. Arizona: Orthodontist

Average hourly wage: $136.69

Average yearly wage: $284,310

9. California: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wage: $136.47

Average yearly wage: $283,860

10. Nebraska: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $136.43

Average yearly wage: $283,760

11. Massachusetts: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $136.23

Average yearly wage: $283,760

12. New Mexico: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $135.56

Average yearly wage: $281,960

13. Idaho: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Average hourly wage: $135.44

Average yearly wage: $$281,710

14. Michigan: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $135.37

Average yearly wage: $281,570

15. Virginia: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $135.16

Average yearly wage: $281,130

16. Hawaii: Podiatrist

Average hourly wage: $135.04

Average yearly wage: $280,880

17. North Carolina: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $134.39

Average yearly wage: $279,530

18. Wisconsin: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $134.38

Average yearly wage: $279,510

19. Rhode Island: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $133.80

Average yearly wage: $278,300

20. Kansas: Surgeon

Average hourly wage: $133.68

Average yearly wage: $278,060

21. Colorado: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Average hourly wage: $133.55

Average yearly wage: $277,770

22. Vermont: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wage: $133.47

Average yearly wage: $277,620

23. Georgia: Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $133.30

Average yearly wages: $277,260

24. Ohio: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $133.18

Average yearly wages: $277,020

25. New Hampshire: Physician and Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $132.24

Average yearly wages: $275,050

26. Mississippi: General Pediatrician

Average hourly wages: $131.96

Average yearly wages: $274,470

27. Indiana: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $131.52

Average yearly wages: $273,570

28. Oklahoma: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $131.26

Average yearly wages: $272,020

29. Missouri: Orthodontist

Average hourly wages: $130.65

Average yearly wages: $271,750

30. New York: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $130.53

Average yearly wages: $271,510

31. Kentucky: Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $129.95

Average yearly wages: $270,300

32. Maryland: Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $129.61

Average yearly wages: $269,590

33. Connecticut: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $129.50

Average yearly wages: $269,350

34. Nevada: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $129.29

Average yearly wages: $268,920

35. Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $128.83

Average yearly wages: $267,960

36. South Carolina: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $128.83

Average yearly wages: $267,960

37. Alaska: General Pediatrician

Average hourly wages: $127.76

Average yearly wages: $265,750

38. Iowa: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $127.36

Average yearly wages: $264,910

39. New Jersey: Orthodontist

Average hourly wages: $126.87

Average yearly wages: $263,880

40. Wyoming: Obstetricians and Gynecologist

Average hourly wages: $126.68

Average yearly wages: $263,490

41. Montana: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Average hourly wages: $125.99

Average yearly wages: $262,060

42: Texas: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $125.80

Average yearly wages: $261,670

43. Minnesota: General Internist

Average hourly wages: $125.24

Average yearly wages: $260,500

44. Washington: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $125.19

Average yearly wages: $260,390

45. Illinois: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $124.77

Average yearly wages: $259,520

46. Utah: Dentist

Average hourly wages: $123.94

Average yearly wages: $257,800

47. Oregon: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Average hourly wages: $123.13

Average yearly wages: $256,100

48. Tennessee: Anesthesiologist

Average hourly wages: $121.72

Average yearly wages: $253,180

49. Arkansas: General Internist

Average hourly wages: $118.88

Average yearly wages: $247,280

50. West Virginia: Physician and Surgeon

Average hourly wages: $115.21

Average yearly wages: $239,630

Watch Next...