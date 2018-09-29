Gamifying something means applying typical game rules — like a points system and rewards — to a task in a nontraditional genre such as social activism. In the case of Global Citizen (other than a few VIP tickets that can be purchased), the only way to attend one of organization's official, star-studded concerts (held in locations from New York in the U.S. to India and Germany) is via its app.

Through the app, participants can earn points by performing acts for social good. Signing a petition to reduce plastic waste gets you one point, for example, while sending an email to help end child marriage is worth three points. After collecting enough points, users enter a drawing to win festival tickets.

It's an approach that aligns with the way young people do activism, and given that millennials now outnumber baby boomers, its a generation organizations need to survive and thrive.

"There were a lot of young people scratching their head saying, 'I don't have much disposable income. How can I make a difference?'" Mick Sheldrick, Global Citizen's vice president of global policy and government affairs tells CNBC Make It.

Indeed, millennials give less money to charity than older generations but spend more time volunteering, according to research from the Case Foundation's 2015 Millennial Impact Report. Millennials donated an average $580 over the previous year, according to a 2017 report by nonprofit consultancy Dunham + Company. (Gen-Xers and baby boomers gave an average of $799 and $1,365, respectively.)

Global Citizen offers a way to do something rather than donate, plus participants have the incentive of a pretty good prize. Tickets to a concert that brings together Cardi B, The Weeknd and John Legend alone would be worth about $500 a piece based on previous demand, according to ticket resale site TicketCity.

"We don't live in a vacuum," Mick Sheldrick, the organization's vice president of global policy and government affairs says. In other words, you can care about ending malnutrition in Mozambique and Cardi B's newest album. "And that's where the concept of gamification came in."