Goldman Sachs' new CEO starts his first week: Here's what Lloyd Blankfein told him

David Solomon is currently celebrating his first week as CEO of Goldman Sachs and his predecessor Lloyd Blankfein has some simple advice that can help any leader: "Never think about what you're owed," he says in a one-on-one conversation released Monday. Blankfein tells Solomon, "Always think about what you owe someone else."
Blankfein saw his own time as CEO as a privilege and says a CEO has a special obligation to others. "You always have to remind yourself what you owe to the people who support you in this privileged position."