Goldman Sachs' new CEO starts his first week: Here's what Lloyd Blankfein told him

The former Goldman Sachs CEO says he realized people were only ever interested in what he said or posted online because of his role. "I was conscious that the platform that gives me the voice and the leverage I have is a platform that really belongs to the firm and the constituents of the firm," says Blankfein.

Both executives have spent the better part of their careers working for Goldman Sachs — Blankfein had been CEO for the past 12 years. Solomon's appointment comes several months after the company tapped him to be its sole president and chief operating officer.

The ex-CEO is confident Solomon's start will go smoothly.

"You're so much more equipped and organized than I was," says Blankfein.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: