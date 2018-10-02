Tesla CEO Elon Musk resigns as chairman — here's what that means

Elon Musk will step down as Tesla chairman to settle fraud charges brought by the U.S. over claims he made saying he'd take his company private. As part of Musk's settlement, both Tesla and Musk will each pay a $20 million fine — and Musk can stay on as CEO, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Saturday.

The announcement comes during a tumultuous year of erratic behavior and consequences for the exhausted founder, who admitted to working 120-hour weeks and sleeping under his desk. This summer he called a British rescue diver a "pedo guy" on social media and was sued for defamation. He also faced criticism for smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey during a recent podcast interview.

Musk's tweet to take his company private was misleading, the SEC said, and led to "significant market disruption." In a statement, Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, explained, "The resolution is intended to prevent further market disruption and harm to Tesla's shareholders."

Neither Musk nor Tesla admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement and Musk could be re-elected as chairman after three years, the SEC said. Still, his responsibilities will change. The SEC has pushed for certain other reforms for the company's board, such as obligating it to oversee Musk's communications with investors.

To understand how Musk will be affected by the government ruling, here's what sets CEO and chairman roles apart and how Musk's duties might change from this point forward.