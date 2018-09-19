

Since asking for help can be uncomfortable, Weiss suggests workers keep communication flowing throughout a project. This approach can help you better manage your priorities from the start and get ahead of work tasks before they weigh you down.

When an assignment arises, she suggests you ask: "What do we need to do as soon as possible?" or "Which of these projects can be done tomorrow or later this week?" These questions can help you understand goals and priorities. If your manager says every project is a priority, that's a time ask for support.

"It's way better the earlier you have that conversation," Weiss says. "You don't want to be late on a crucial project because you were afraid to have that conversation or under-deliver."

Weiss notes that support doesn't always need to come from your boss. Build a network of colleagues you can bounce ideas off of and help you navigate challenging days. People who have at least one friend at work miss work less often, stay at their jobs longer and are more engaged, she notes.

"That work friend that you're investing in and supporting is going to be the person who's going to be there for you on your worst day as well, and they're going to be key to your productivity," she says.

Most importantly, says Weiss, don't feel you need to follow some outdated notion of communicating at work. There's no reason to try to pretend you've got it together when you actually don't. "You're way better off as a leader or the person who's trying to become a leader by surfacing issues sooner, asking for support and being a person who can manage up."

"You should be courageous," says Weiss.

