If you're skipping vacation time, lack a sense of purpose at work or can't find work-life balance, the solution might be as easy as asking this one-word question: "Help?"
LinkedIn recently surveyed 1,000 working adults on their workplace challenges. Managing workloads and finding workplace balance topped the list of daily struggles, with more than a third reporting those hurdles. But surprisingly, nearly the same share of people reported being afraid to ask for help.
In fact, 60 percent of those surveyed regretted not asking for help when they needed it.
Not asking for help is common in the workplace, says Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer Leah Weiss. People can struggle to cope with any number of stresses, from issues at home to overwhelming work demands. "We're simply not communicating these problems," Weiss tells CNBC Make It.