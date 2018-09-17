Steph Curry teaches this 3-part success mantra to his kids — but it can help adults, too

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for being a top player on the basketball court. Off the court, the 30-year-old is coaching his own kids and adults alike using a simple yet powerful life lesson on how to be truly successful: "Be good, be great — but always be yourself."
The mantra was inspired by a session at his first all-girls basketball camp last August. There he helped equip 200 young athletes with the skills to play the game. He also exposed girls to women leaders in sports and business with advice to become trailblazers in their own careers.
During a panel, a 14-year-old asked a JPMorgan Chase executive how she'd cope with gender imbalance at work. The girl asked if the exec would change how she presented herself or communicated her ideas at a meeting with mostly men.
The exec shared her approach, one that Curry summarized simply as: "Be yourself. Be good, and try to be great — but always be yourself." He said hearing her answer and watching the girls nod in unison was "a powerful moment." He said it's a mantra that's inspired him to work more for women's equality.