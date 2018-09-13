"The only limits you have are the ones you put on yourself."

"My parents sat me down and said 'Nick, the world's not going to stop for you because you're born like this. Mom and dad are not going to be here forever, you're going to have to figure out how to do each and everything your way,'" he recalls.

Accepting life's challenges helped Santonastasso build resilience and acquire a taste for adventure. His love for sports kicked off with skateboarding as a kid, where he started riding on his belly and eventually learned how to do handstands down inclines.

Santonastasso has felt his share of real low points, including one between middle school and high school. "I was depressed and I was so uncomfortable in my skin," he says. "I didn't want to live in this body anymore."

It was then Santonastasso says he realized, "I need to do something, I need to be part of a team or extracurricular activity. I need to be a part of something that is going to elevate me."

He pushed himself to do more, joining his brother and friends in wrestling during sophomore year. Playing safely meant making the difficult decision to have several inches taken off one partially developed arm. By senior year, his work paid off. He made his high school's varsity team.