Nick Santonastasso doesn't know limits.
He's an entrepreneur, bodybuilder, model and Internet sensation. The 22-year-old is also an inspirational speaker who has taken the stage at the Tony Robbins Foundation's 19th annual Global Youth Leadership Summit and met the self-made millionaire himself. Today, he'll take the stage at the Pendulum Summit alongside thought leaders such as Deepak Chopra, Steve Forbes and Suzy Welch.
Such a career would be difficult to build for anyone but offers special challenges for Santonastasso. He was born with Hanhart syndrome, a rare condition that prevented his limbs from fully growing. He was born with one arm and no legs. This condition hasn't kept Santonastasso from living life to the fullest. He says he owes his success to this simple motto that helped him overcome failure and doubt: "It's not can't, it's how."