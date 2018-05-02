Google leadership coach: The best way to attract high-performing employees doesn't cost a dime

Free meals, dog-friendly workplaces and other fun perks are becoming increasingly common at companies trying to attract top talent.

But according to Google leadership development advisor Fred Kofman, there is still one thing that more companies need to offer — and it doesn't cost a dime.

"Any company that can provide a sense of meaning, purpose and happiness will be able to attract great talent," Kofman tells CNBC Make It.

Kofman, who previously worked in executive development at LinkedIn and is the author of new book "The Meaning Revolution," coaches Google executives on being more adaptable, innovative and inspiring for the teams they lead.

In his book, Kofman says people "need to be inspired to contribute their best toward the organizational goals," yet over two-thirds of workers are disengaged at work. He argues that people don't just want bigger paychecks; they want to feel their work has purpose.

Although most employers help their workers meet their basic human needs — food, shelter, safety and health — Kofman says they need to do more, for both their employees' sake and their investors' sake.

"If you just pay [workers], you're going to get the minimum discretionary effort; they'll just work for the pay," Kofman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "But if you want them to pour their hearts and souls, you need to give them more."