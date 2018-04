Here's how much men and women earn at every age

Women, on average, are paid 20 percent less than men. At some companies, the gap is even larger: Goldman Sachs recently reported a gender pay gap of 55.5 percent.

And the the pay gap forms early and continues to grow. As data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, men earn more from the get-go.

Here's the median income American men are earning at every age:

16 to 19 years: $440 weekly/$22,880 annually

20 to 24 years: $549 weekly/$28,548 annually

25 to 34 years: $828 weekly/$43,056 annually

35 to 44 years: $1,065 weekly/$55,380 annually

45 to 54 years: $1,094 weekly/$56,888 annually

55 to 64 years: $1,058 weekly/$55,016 annually

65 years and older: $1,005 weekly/$52,260 annually

And here's how much women earn at every age: