Report: Women need to get one more degree than men to earn the same salary

Women earn 81 cents for every dollar earned by men. Over a career, that adds up: The lifetime earnings differential between men and women is more than $1 million.

That's according to a 2018 wage gap report from the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce.

The report also concluded that there is a way, though time-consuming and oftentimes expensive, for women to earn about the same amount as their male colleagues: Get one more degree.

"A woman with a bachelor's degree earns $61,000 per year on average, roughly equivalent to that of a man with an associate's degree," the Georgetown CEW reports. "The same rule holds true for women with master's degrees compared to men with bachelor's degrees and for each successive level of educational attainment."

Here's the breakdown of men and women's earnings at every level of education, created by the Georgetown CEW. Click on the chart to enlarge.