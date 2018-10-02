As a child in India, Nooyi and her sister were asked to play an unusual game. Each night at dinner, their mother asked her daughters to imagine what they'd do if they were the prime minister, the president or some other world leader. By the end of the dinner, the girls presented a speech and their mother decided which speech won her vote.

Though her mother instilled many traditional values in her daughters, she also encouraged them to be whoever they wanted to be. "She gave us that confidence," Nooyi said.

The game helped build Nooyi's confidence. Later, when she'd attend business school, she said some male classmates would doubt her abilities and even refuse to make eye contact with her. She pushed through, assured in her skills and abilities.

She'd say to herself, "I can do this better than anyone else can," she explained at a 2015 talk at the 92Y in New York. She added, "If everything else fails, they're going to come to me and say, 'Fix it,' because I know I'm that good. Remember, I could be president of India!"