Eurnekian, 85, has a net worth of $2.7 billion, according to Forbes, a fortune built on a range of ventures. He owned a textile factory in Palermo, Argentina, before going on to run a television company, and later entering the airport business.

His company Corporacion America Airports SA, which operates the majority of airlines in Argentina, went public earlier this year. The company also operates the largest airport in Armenia, where Eurnekian's parents were born. They fled the country in the early 20th century to escape genocide.

In January, Eurnekian told Bloomberg that despite his age, he still swims and practices yoga every day and has no plans to retire soon.

"If you work to make money, you're screwed," he once said, according to Forbes. "You don't work to make money. An artist doesn't paint to make money. And a good businessman is like an artist."

Don't miss: 3 elite credit cards with outrageous benefits only available to the super rich

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!