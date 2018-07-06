3 elite credit cards with outrageous benefits only available to the super rich

When the super rich use credit cards, they don't do it the same way as the rest of us.

Rather than standard credit limits and customer service hotlines, elite invite-only cards can come with unlimited credit lines and personal shoppers willing to track down just about anything.

Details are limited, but in order to get this high-profile plastic, the main thing you need is a well-padded bank account — and royal or celebrity status certainly doesn't hurt.

Queen Elizabeth II and Elton John have reportedly used the Coutts & Co.’s World Card, a highly prestigious card rumored to offer private after-hour shopping sessions wherever cardholders want. Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, have used the American Express Centurion, which is said to enable cardholders to buy anything they desire, no matter how seemingly inaccessible.

Here's a closer look at three of these exclusive credit cards and what they offer.