This 'cold' gym is kept as low as 45 degrees Fahrenheit inside to help you burn more calories

"When you exercise in cooler temperatures, you optimize the fitness experience, because you burn more calories than in ambient or hot. You burn fat, you can grow a tolerance to cold, and cooler temperatures provide the optimal temperature for working out," Adamic, a nationally-certified trainer with the National Academy of Sports Medicine, tells CNBC Make It. "Heat can limit your body's ability to perform at its best."

Brrrn is located in Manhattan's Flatiron District, in an area dubbed "Fitness Alley" because of the close proximity of Barry's Bootcamp, Flywheel, YMCA, Rumble Fitness, Equinox and other studios. The studio has a 1,300-square-foot workout space, showers, lockers and a communal eight-seat infrared sauna.

It offers just three fitness classes: Hit, a high-impact, strength training class using dumbbells and a battle rope with the temperature set at 45 degrees; Slide, a core and cardio workout at 55 degrees; and Flow, a yoga and mobility-inspired class at 60 degrees.

Though Slide and Flow are not set at the chilliest temperatures, they are still cold. To put it in perspective, the average November temperature in New York is 52 degrees. According to Brrrn, fitness studios traditionally operate between 72 and 110 degrees.

"It's just as safe to exercise in a chilled studio as it is in a room temperature class," Nayda Swedan, MD, FAAPMR, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist for sports injuries tells Men's Health. "You can actually burn more calories working out in the cold because your body is not only exercising, but it's also working to raise your core temperature, so it's working harder. Research has shown that the heart and lungs both have to work harder in colder temperatures."

A 2017 study found that people who hiked in 15 to 23 degree temperatures burned 34 percent more calories than those who hiked when it was 50 degrees.

Brrrn encourages the use of the infrared sauna after class because it helps improve blood circulation, relieves pain and relaxes the body. Infrared saunas are known to heat the body more directly and deeply than traditional 185 degree stove-heated saunas. Infrared heat penetrates more deeply than warmed air, even at 140 degrees, offering the potential of a more vigorous sweat at a lower temperature.