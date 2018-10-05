NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.'s yoga instructor reveals the poses that make him a better athlete

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. signed a record-breaking $95 million deal in August, making him the highest-paid wide-receiver in NFL history, as CNBC reported.

He's known to work out for up to three hours a day but he also does yoga to work on dexterity and flexibility in his training regime: "[I do] yoga, pilates. Yogilates... every day that I can," he told Men's Journal. "Ultimately, you're just stretching. You're getting your body stronger, stretched out and in flexible positions."

"Doing yoga helps him be a better athlete," Claire Grieve, a yoga instructor whose clients include Beckham, tells CNBC Make It.

"Every time Odell walks into a private yoga session, he is in a great mood, smiling, happy and positive. He loves music and often plays his playlists with me, sometimes dancing around with tricky moves in between his yoga poses," she says.

"I've never seen someone with such coordination! Personally, I think his positive attitude is his key to success."