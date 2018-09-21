VISIT CNBC.COM

Kevin Hart designed this tiny house in the middle of NYC — take a look inside

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | Getty Images
Kevin Hart, is a wealthy man. He's one of 2018's highest paid celebrities in America, raking in $57 million, according to Forbes. The comedian lives in a mansion in an "opulent gated community" in Tarzana, California. But now, the star of upcoming comedy "Night School" has turned his attention to much tinier houses.

Hart teamed up with Booking.com to create a 192-square-foot custom tiny home in the middle of Manhattan in Herald Square. Booking for the tiny New York City house opens at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday for one lucky person (first come, first served) to stay overnight in the pop-up abode Thursday. The guest staying in the home will also receive a pair of tickets to Hart's sold-out Irresponsible Tour that evening at Madison Square Park.

After Friday, the house will move to its permanent location in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, to join Tiny Estates, the world's largest community of tiny homes, where travelers can book a stay in Hart's tiny home in that location. (Pennsylvania is Hart's home state.) It can be rented (in both locations) for $54 a night on Booking.com, a play off Hart's height, 5' 4".

"I spend a lot of my time traveling across the world for work and often get tired of staying in hotels day in and day out," said Hart about curating the unique accommodations for the booking site.

Take a look inside.

The house has an outdoor seating area and windows that offer views of the surrounding park.

Kevin Hart's tiny home bookable with Booking.com
Kevin Kwan
Hart decorated the home, which includes a standard bed, full bath, kitchen and living room, with some of his personal favorite amenities.

Inside the Kevin Hart tiny home
Kevin Kwan
Hart selected an Amazon Alexa, for the home, as well as a collection of his stand-up specials and movies, his favorite Diptyque candle and more, like a signed copy of his 2017 book "I Can't Make This Up."

The home is also equipped with a coffeemaker and iPad.

Inside Kevin Hart tiny home
Kevin Kwan
As part of the N.Y.C. booking, the lucky guest will experience a vintage Checker Cab pickup from Central Park to Madison Square Garden and dinner at Lambs Club, Hart's favorite restaurant in New York City, according to the press statement.

Booking.com, a digital travel company and hotel and vacation rental booking company, has offered unique booking experiences before, like a night at the Empire State Building.

Recent Booking.com research found that 29 percent of American travelers are looking for a unique accommodation when on vacation, such as a castle or a houseboat. American travelers are also continuing to prioritize experiences over material items when on vacation (64 percent) and 49 percent have a travel bucket list.

