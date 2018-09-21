Kevin Hart, is a wealthy man. He's one of 2018's highest paid celebrities in America, raking in $57 million, according to Forbes. The comedian lives in a mansion in an "opulent gated community" in Tarzana, California. But now, the star of upcoming comedy "Night School" has turned his attention to much tinier houses.

Hart teamed up with Booking.com to create a 192-square-foot custom tiny home in the middle of Manhattan in Herald Square. Booking for the tiny New York City house opens at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday for one lucky person (first come, first served) to stay overnight in the pop-up abode Thursday. The guest staying in the home will also receive a pair of tickets to Hart's sold-out Irresponsible Tour that evening at Madison Square Park.

After Friday, the house will move to its permanent location in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, to join Tiny Estates, the world's largest community of tiny homes, where travelers can book a stay in Hart's tiny home in that location. (Pennsylvania is Hart's home state.) It can be rented (in both locations) for $54 a night on Booking.com, a play off Hart's height, 5' 4".

"I spend a lot of my time traveling across the world for work and often get tired of staying in hotels day in and day out," said Hart about curating the unique accommodations for the booking site.

Take a look inside.

The house has an outdoor seating area and windows that offer views of the surrounding park.