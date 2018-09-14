Mark Wahlberg wakes up at 2:30 a.m. to start his day with a workout 

Mark Wahlberg is a busy man: He's a successful actor, a father of four and an entrepreneur, including being a partner in Wahlburgers restaurant chain and the owner of a car dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

But as co-founder of workout supplement company Performance Inspired, its no wonder he often shares his workouts on Instagram. And his routine is impressive; it has him up at 2:30 a.m. for an hour-and-a-half gym session that starts before 4 a.m.

In fact, on Sept. 12, an Equinox gym opened for Wahlberg, who posted: "Back at it 4am club. Thank you @equinox for always accommodating us. #noshowsilly."

"I aspire to be better, get after it every day," Wahlberg says in the Instagram video.

"Here's an exceptionally high performance individual who is as committed to his craft as he is to reaching his fitness goals. We are thrilled to support him in his quest to maximize his potential," Equinox chief marketing officer Vimla Black Gupta tells CNBC Make It.

Wahlberg posted an Instagram story on his full day, hour by hour. This is what his morning routine and workout look like:

2:30 a.m.: wake up

2:45 a.m. pray

3:15 a.m.: breakfast — "I start out with steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast," Wahlberg says in a video. "Then I have a protein shake — Performance Inspired Nutrition Vanilla Latte Shake — three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato."

3:40 to 5:15 a.m.: work out. The actor has posted videos of himself doing reverse lunges, vertical presses and overhead presses for weight training.

5:30 a.m.: post-workout meal

He also goes into detail about everything else he eats in a day: "At 8 o'clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. And then at 1 o'clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. Then at 3:30 I have grilled chicken with bok choy. Then at 5:30, 6 o'clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or a cod or sea bass. Some sort of white fish."

After his workouts, Wahlberg gets a cryotherapy session in a cryotherapy chamber, a small room kept at 150 degrees below zero. Wahlberg told Ellen Degeneres that the cold removes inflammation and can improve sleep.

He has family time at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and picks up his kids at school at 3 p.m.

The 46-year-old, who stars in "Mile 22," began sharing a series of workout videos starting August 3 to his over 10 million Insta-followers.