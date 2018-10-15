Online yoga sensation Adriene Mishler reveals her 2 tips on cultivating a strong following  

Six years in the making and "Yoga With Adriene" (YWA) is one of the top-ranking brands on Google and YouTube when searching for yoga tutorials.
Having accumulated 4 million subscribers and produced over 400 videos on YouTube alone, the YWA brand's host, Adriene Mishler reveals her two top tips to cultivate a strong following – whether that's online or off.
"The number one thing is consistency," Mishler, entrepreneur and host of "Yoga With Adriene" told CNBC Make It. Speaking in London, the yoga instructor explained how from a practical, business standpoint, consistency is a quality that we are often taught to embody during our lives.
"We hear this from our teachers, our professors: If you want to be a teacher (for instance), you can't sub out, you need to show up. And it's not just in the digital space — for anything, any practice, any service."