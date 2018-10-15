Online yoga sensation Adriene Mishler reveals her 2 tips on cultivating a strong following  

At the end of the day, "it's a commitment" when seeing something through to completion, Mishler explains, offering examples such as work tasks, being a sponsor for someone in recovery and a mentor. While millions may follow the YouTube channel now, in the initial years, Mishler and her producer Chris Sharpe would get excited when a video received just 100 views.

"I was like: '100 views. Oh my gosh, this is amazing. A hundred people are doing yoga. This is amazing, let's keep going'," she said.

Now, videos tend to get hundreds-of-thousands of views, with the channel's most popular tutorial — a 20-minute video for complete beginners — having received over 18 million views to date. While Mishler explains that it may be easy for her to say this now, she adds that it comes from knowing that it's hard to be constantly available.

"You have to show up when you don't want to. You have to show up when you have a big pimple on your face. You have to show up when you're in the middle of a breakup or a loss, and you have to show up even when the light is bad."

"I can think of a million things over the years where I didn't want to show up for the 'Yoga With Adriene' videos — but I've never missed a week of the year, except for two times. And those were the two times that I had vocal surgery – and even then, we did a little series of silent ones."

"So, I don't say that to say, 'We're so amazing.' I say it because it's hard. It's probably the most challenging thing."