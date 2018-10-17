What Jack Ma wants to teach aspiring entrepreneurs

Jack Ma, the iconic co-founder of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, said he's returning to teaching after stepping down as chairman of the company. And he has his lesson plan drawn up.

Ma is no stranger to education: He was an English teacher before setting up Alibaba and under his watch, the company has been running programs that teach e-commerce and entrepreneurship.

And the billionaire has plenty to teach aspiring, young entrepreneurs. After all, his transition from a cash-strapped amateur businessman into one of the richest men in the world is a one that many would want to emulate.

Ma, speaking at the Indonesian island resort of Bali last week, outlined the lessons he wants to impart in the next generation of entrepreneurs.