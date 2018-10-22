"It was our dad's dream to have the Cup Board Pro in kitchens all over the world," the siblings say on the business's website. "We feel honored to be able to continue his legacy and to share a little bit of Keith Young and the Cup Board Pro with you all."

While it may all seem overwhelming, the Youngs say they can handle it.

"Honestly, it's kind of hard to overwhelm the three of us because of just the amount of stress you go through seeing your loved ones sick. We are only able to be here because of how strong our parents were," Kaley told the Sharks.

Daymond John, who was crying by the end of the pitch, asked the Youngs to step out of the Tank, and the investors decided to work together. Lori Greiner, who also teared up, said she could easily sell all of the Youngs' current inventory on QVC, while Kevin O'Leary was impressed but said they needed to bring down the $12.50 it costs to make the Cup Board Pro (the retail price was $40, the Youngs said on the show). After their quick huddle, the Sharks called the Young siblings back into the tank.

"Your story is amazing," Mark Cuban said. "Obviously, you have a million reasons to be proud. And your father will live on forever through each of you and this product. But rather than us fight it all out, we decided to work together."

John told the stunned siblings that such five-Shark collaboration is a rarity. "In fact, it pretty well never happens," said O'Leary.

The five sharks offered the Youngs $100,000 for 20 percent, with each shark contributing $20,000. Any profits the sharks earn from their investment will be given to a charity helping firemen who have become sick after 9/11.

The Youngs accepted the deal.

"This is the beauty of entrepreneurship," Cuban says. "They're going to be able to support themselves. This is going to be a product that's going to go on forever."

