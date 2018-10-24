Carnival's CEO overcame a common career dilemma to run a $48 billion company

When he took his first job at agricultural biotech company Monsanto during his 20's, Donald said his then-boss seemed to take a disliking to him, referring to him only as Nick (the name of his predecessor), and putting him on an account that was "doomed to fail."

But rather than letting it get to him, Donald said it drove him to focus even more closely on his end goal.

"I could have complained and said, 'Oh my gosh, this guy's a racist, he's this, he's that.' (But) my job was, 'I have an account. What's going to help the shareholders?'" Donald told CNBC's "Fortt Knox" program this month.

Famously, at the age of 16, Donald set his sights on becoming the general manager of a Fortune 50 science-based global company.

Speaking to host Jon Fortt, Donald said that even today, he doesn't know how he came up with that specific target. "I had no idea what it was when I said it," he joked. But he noted that having that defined target helped him focus on the steps required to get there — especially when the going got tough.

"I realized early on, from reading and stuff, that the prime directive of any capitalistic, publicly traded company in a capitalist society is (to) maximize return to shareholders. So I looked at my job that way," said Donald.