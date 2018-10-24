Carnival's CEO overcame a common career dilemma to run a $48 billion company

As soon as it was clear what Donald had achieved, his boss apologized and explained that he had not intended a personal attack — rather his behavior was a result of internal politics with his superiors. That boss, Donald said, later became "like a father," helping him progress up the ranks at Monsanto.
"It's easy to assign motivation to behavior, and when you do that you're assigning it and that may not really be the motivation," said Donald, explaining that it's important to listen and figure out the true source of the problem.
"You just got to listen," he continued. "And people that you think are undermining you or are against you, especially listen to them."
"Don't do what they say, but hear them, engage with them. Meet with them to figure out what about me is triggering that reaction in you. Not like I'm arguing with it or saying that they shouldn't, but because I want to learn about me," he said.
"Maybe there's something I can change and I should change. Why do I want to go around upsetting people? Maybe it's something I can't change or I don't want to change but no the power's in me because I know what it is."
Donald added that even today, as CEO of a $48 billion cruise line company, he continues to draw on that experience and listen to all feedback to help him and his team move forward.
October marks National Bullying Prevention Month in the U.S. If you feel you are being mistreated at work, you can get in touch with
CNBC Make It's
workplace advice column,
Work It Out
. Contact us on Facebook or send us an email anonymously at workitout@cnbc.com.
Don't miss:
5 qualities of a good leader start with "I," says global CEO
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!