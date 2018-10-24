What employers are looking for when they check your credit report

Employers can't check your report without your knowledge. In fact, they first need to obtain written permission. And in some states, specific other restrictions apply.

They also won't have access to the full report. They only see a version "that omits any information that would violate equal employment laws or that the employer has no reason to receive," says Griffin. "For example, neither date of birth nor account numbers are part of a report received by employers."

They do not see your credit score, either. A credit report includes information about the standing of your financial accounts, payment history and available credit, while a credit score is an assessment of your credit report that indicates how likely you are to repay a loan.

"Employers never get credit scores," says Griffin. "This is perhaps the most pervasive myth related to credit reporting."

Another common credit report misconception is that monitoring your credit report will hurt your score. In actuality, staying on top of that information is helpful and free. So, next time you apply for a job, check your report to ensure everything is accurate and find out where you might be able to improve. It might help your chances of getting hired.

"You can't do anything about your credit report until you know what's in it," says Griffin. "If there's something you need to address, take action."

