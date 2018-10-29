45% of people who quit their jobs wanted a raise—here's the exact right time to ask for one

Roughly 45 percent of employees who quit their jobs list salary as the No. 1 reason, according to a Glassdoor survey. Luckily for job-seekers today, the tight labor market presents advantageous conditions for negotiating your pay.

"Employers don't have the same ability to be as picky as they were five to six years ago," Martha Gimbel, Director of Economic Research at Indeed, tells CNBC Make It. "If you are looking to walk into your boss's office to ask for a raise, now is probably a pretty good time."

Right now, a record number of workers are quitting their jobs in the hopes of getting a raise. CNBC Make It spoke with Monster.com career expert Vicki Salemi about why timing your request correctly is essential.

Here's how to do that — and what to do if you don't get what you want.