How failure helped 6 millennials launch a multimillion-dollar international start-up

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again.

That's how the saying goes — and for six millennials from Singapore it proved to be a winning strategy after they turned a string of failures into a multimillion-dollar international business.

Henry Chan and five others co-founded ShopBack, an e-commerce platform that gives shoppers cashback on purchases made from any of its more than 1,500 partner merchants, including the likes of ASOS, eBay and Expedia.

In the past four years, the start-up has saved more than $25 million for its six million users across Asia-Pacific. But it was not a straightforward path to success. In fact, it took two failed businesses and several shifts to get to that point, as its founders told CNBC Make It.