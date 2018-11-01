In 1993, Bob Young was unemployed and working out of his wife's sewing closet on a new company he co-founded. This week, that company sold to IBM for $34 billion in the tech giant's largest acquisition ever.

"It's, no question, an out of body experience," Young tells CNBC Make It.

Young, the co-founder and former CEO of Red Hat, the open-source, enterprise software provider IBM is using to expand its cloud computing business, is now 64. He stepped down as Red Hat CEO after the company went public in 1999. He also left the company's board in 2005 to launch Lulu.com, an online self-publishing company, where he is still the CEO.

But it was Young who first started the company that would become the multi-billion dollar Red Hat roughly 25 years ago. At the time, Young tells CNBC Make It, he had no job and was out of money after selling his previous business, a computer leasing company.

"I'm an entrepreneurial businessman, that's just how my mind is wired. It's not that I'm a smart guy or a risk-taker. I was actually a terrible student," says Young, who majored in history at the University of Toronto. Because of his poor track record in school, Young assumed he would have more luck starting his own company instead of applying for jobs, he says. "So, in my case, starting a business was the low-risk activity to do in my career."

In fact, Young started a string of businesses after graduating from college in 1976. He first rented out typewriters from an office outside of Toronto that happened to be next-door to a factory farm raising fishing worms. Meanwhile, his college friends were beginning careers as accountants and lawyers at large firms. "My friends were not overly impressed with my career choices back then," he says.

He transitioned to leasing computers by launching Vernon Computer Rentals in 1984. After struggling financially during the 1989 recession, Young sold the company to Greyvest Capital for roughly $20 million, from which he got a cut of about $4 million as the CEO, he says. But, the deal called for Young to work at Greyvest and use his share of the proceeds to take a stake in the acquirer. Unfortunately, only months after the deal closed, Greyvest found itself in "serious financial distress" and the company's stock declined dramatically, leaving Young with a stake in the company that was practically worthless, he says.

Greyvest eventually laid Young off.

"Now, I'm unemployed with three kids, a big mortgage and a net worth of something below what it had been when I graduated from college 15 years earlier," Young says of that period in 1993. "But for that disaster, though, I wouldn't have stumbled into the open-source opportunity and founded Red Hat, and the rest is history."

Fortunately, Young's experience in the computer business allowed him to spot a hole in the software sales market for a product that let tech businesses modify and customize software to fit their needs. "The benefit that having the source code, and a license to modify the source code, gives you as an engineer, is it gives you control over the technology that you are using," Young says.