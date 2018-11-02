5 resorts where you can vacation with exotic animals 

As an animal lover, I've been all over the world to have cool, up-close experiences with the animal kingdom.

I've been on African safaris in Botswana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe to see the "big five" (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and buffalo). I've cruised down the Amazon in Peru to see colorful frogs, Pink River dolphin and piranhas. I've even snorkeled with whale sharks off the coast of Cancun, Mexico.

And there are places you can stay around the world where wild animals are right there with you at the hotel.

Here are five resorts that are special for having animals right on property.